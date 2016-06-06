版本:
2016年 6月 7日

BRIEF-Xactly Corp posts Q1 loss per share $0.15

June 6 Xactly Corp

* Xactly reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $23.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $22 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $94.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $23.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50 to $0.55

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.75 to $0.80

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $23.2 million to $23.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $95.5 million to $97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

