BRIEF-QTS says acquires Dupont Fabros' New Jersey data center campus

June 6 QTS Realty Trust Inc -

* QTS expects transaction to be slightly accretive to its 2016 OFFO per share and AFFO per share

* Deal for $125 million

* Acquired facility is expected to contribute approximately $7.5 million in annualized recurring revenue

* QTS expects to update its 2016 financial guidance to reflect acquisition

* Purchased Piscataway data center utilizing a combination of cash on hand and availability under existing revolving credit facility

* QTS acquires Dupont Fabros' 38-acre New Jersey data center campus