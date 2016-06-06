BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group appoints Andy Micallef as chief operations officer

June 6 Marvell Technology Group Ltd -

* Micallef joins Marvell from Intersil Corporation where he was senior vice president of operations since January 2015

* Appointment of Andy Micallef as chief operations officer, effective immediately

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. announces appointment of Andy Micallef as chief operations officer