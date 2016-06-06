版本:
BRIEF-Sigma Designs posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.12

June 6 Sigma Designs Inc

* Sigma Designs Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $53.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $53.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

