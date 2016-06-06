版本:
BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities provides Q2 2016 operating update

June 6 AvalonBay Communities Inc

* AvalonBay Communities Inc provides second quarter 2016 operating update

* Expects total rental revenue for established communities for three months ending June 30, 2016 to increase between 4.9 pct & 5.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

