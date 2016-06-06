BRIEF-DSW Inc says announces resignation of CFO, appoints interim CFO

June 6 DSW Inc -

* Mary Meixelsperger, chief financial officer, has resigned from company effective on June 10, 2016 to pursue another opportunity

* Promoted Jared Poff to senior vice president, finance, and interim chief financial officer, effective June 10 , 2016

* DSW has formed a search committee to assess internal and external candidates for chief financial officer position

* DSW Inc. announces resignation of chief financial officer, appoints interim cfo