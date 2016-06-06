版本:
BRIEF-StoneCastle Financial increases Q2 cash distribution to $0.37/shr

June 6 StoneCastle Financial Corp

* Stonecastle Financial Corp. announces an increase in the second quarter 2016 cash distribution to $.37 per share

* Has increased quarterly cash distribution $.02 to $0.37 per share for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

