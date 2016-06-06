版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks says CFO James Burns resigned

June 6 Silver Spring Networks Inc

* Silver Spring Networks announces CFO transition

* Says CFO James Burns resigned

* Says Kenneth Gianella appointed interim CFO

* Silver Spring Networks Inc says has initiated a search process to identify a permanent CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐