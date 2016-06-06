BRIEF-Franklin Street acquires Plaza Seven Office Tower in Minneapolis, Minnesota

UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Franklin Street Properties Corp
* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces acquisition of Plaza Seven Office Tower in Minneapolis, Minnesota
* Gross purchase price of Plaza Seven Office Tower and underground parking garage was $82 million
* Funded acquisition with proceeds from non-core dispositions, loan repayments,borrowings under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company