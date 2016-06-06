版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company agrees to acquire Cyberbond L.L.C.

June 6 HB Fuller Co

* H.B. Fuller company agrees to acquire Cyberbond, L.L.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

