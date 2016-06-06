版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Education Realty Trust reaffirms expectation for same-community revenue growth

June 6 Education Realty Trust Inc

* We reaffirm our expectation for same-community revenue growth to increase by 3.0%-3.5% this fall

* Edr updates leasing progress for 2016/2017 lease term Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

