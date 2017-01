June 6 Primero Mining

* Net proceeds of issue will be used to advance development at company's San Dimas, Black Fox Mines as well as for exploration

* Primero mining corp says underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 19.2 million units of corporation at a price of C$2.35 per unit

* Primero announces C$45 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)