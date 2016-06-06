版本:
BRIEF-Oragenics Inc says Alan Joslyn to be new president and CEO

June 6 Oragenics Inc

* Oragenics announces new president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors

* Oragenics Inc says Alan Joslyn will be company's new president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

