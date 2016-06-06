版本:
BRIEF-Catalent announces secondary public offering of common stock

June 6 Catalent Inc

* Catalent, Inc. announces secondary public offering of common stock

* Catalent Inc says certain stockholders of catalent are offering for sale to public 10.0 million shares of catalent's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

