BRIEF-Katanga Mining says COO Don Peterson resigned

June 6 Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga mining announces resignation of chief operating officer

* Says COO Don Peterson resigned

* Replacement chief operating officer will be appointed in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

