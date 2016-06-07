版本:
2016年 6月 7日

BRIEF-Wells Fargo Securities names Alicia Reyes head of EMEA

June 7 Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N:

* Says Reyes previously worked at Barclays Capital where she was global head of fig structuring for investment banking division

* Wells Fargo Securities names Alicia Reyes head of EMEA

