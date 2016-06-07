BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems sees 2017 sales of $1.33 bln to $1.38 bln

June 7 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Outlook for adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $205 million to $230 million for fy 2017

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50-55 million for 2017

* Guidance for fiscal year 2017 reflects anticipated overall domestic end market growth of 4% to 7% in construction related end markets

* 2017 international net sales are expected to be relatively soft, driven by weakness in mexican economy and flat sales in canada

* "currently expect momentum that we experienced in second half of year to continue into fiscal year 2017"

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advanced drainage systems announces fiscal year 2016 unaudited results

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)