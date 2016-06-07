BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop to buy $3.8 billion HUD servicing portfolio

June 7 Walker & Dunlop Inc
* Company will be using available capital to fund
approximately $45 million purchase price
* Acquired portfolio comprised of over 480
multifamily,healthcare loans insured by u.s. Department of
housing, urban development
* To purchase commercial mortgage servicing rights from
oppenheimer multifamily housing & healthcare finance,unit of
oppenheimer holdings
* Walker & dunlop to acquire $3.8 billion hud servicing
portfolio
