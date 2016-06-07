版本:
BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop to buy $3.8 billion HUD servicing portfolio

June 7 Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Company will be using available capital to fund approximately $45 million purchase price

* Acquired portfolio comprised of over 480 multifamily,healthcare loans insured by u.s. Department of housing, urban development

* To purchase commercial mortgage servicing rights from oppenheimer multifamily housing & healthcare finance,unit of oppenheimer holdings

* Walker & dunlop to acquire $3.8 billion hud servicing portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

