BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co Q1 loss per share $0.06

June 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Maintaining 2016 rolling chip turnover guidance for its
five existing vip rooms in Macau of between us$3.5 billion and
us$4.5 billion
* For three months ended march 31, 2016, IKGH recorded
revenue of $17.9 million, a 57% decrease from same period in
2015
* Rolling chip turnover for three months ended march 31,
2016 was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 45%
* Non-Gaap income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share for
three months ended march 31, 2016
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces first
quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
