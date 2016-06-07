BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet to buy LDR in a deal valued at about $1 bln

June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* Zimmer Biomet to acquire LDR to enhance innovation and
growth of spine business
* Transaction value of approximately $1.0 billion
* Will commence a tender offer to acquire all of outstanding
shares of LDR for $37.00 per share in cash
* Transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted diluted
EPS in 2017 and accretive thereafter
* Reiterates revenue guidance, increase of 2.0% to 3.0% as
compared to adjusted pro forma full year 2015 on a constant
currency basis
* Plans to finance transaction using cash balances on hand
and existing availability under its revolving credit facility
* Following consummation of deal, to issue $750 million of
senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used to repay
credit facility
* Intends to maintain its previously discussed deleveraging
strategy
* LDR to be combined with Zimmer's spine & CMF category
* LDR to be led by Adam Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Group
president, spine, CMF and thoracic and dental
* Plans to complement spine business HQ in Colorado by
maintaining presence in LDR's hubs of Austin, Texas and Troyes,
France
* Christophe Lavigne, CEO of LDR and Patrick Richard, LDR
co-founder will remain with co in key leadership positions in
spine business
