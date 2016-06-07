BRIEF-Vince Holding Q1 loss per share $0.05

June 7 Vince Holding Corp
* Sees 2016 Comparable Sales Growth Inclusive Of Ecommerce
Sales In Flat To Low Single digit range
* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures between $10 million and
$12 million
* Expects sales to decrease in mid- to high-single digit
range for first half of year for 2016
* Expects sales to be flat or increase in mid-single digit
range in second half of year for 2016
* Expects net loss per share to be in high-single digit to
low-teen's range in first half of year 2016
* Inventory at end of Q1 of fiscal 2016 was $23.4 million
compared to $41.2 million at end of Q1 of fiscal 2015
* Vince holding corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 sales $290 million to $305 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)