BRIEF-PriceSmart announces May sales

June 7 PriceSmart Inc :
* Net warehouse club sales for month of May 2016 were $230.2
million, equal to that recorded in May 2015
* For five-week period ended May 29, 2016, comparable sales
for 36 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months
decreased 3.4%
* May comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by
devaluation of Colombian peso from year ago period
* PriceSmart announces May sales; third quarter earnings
release dates also announced
* May sales $230.2 million
