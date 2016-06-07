BRIEF-Delcath to issue senior convertible notes

June 7 Delcath Systems Inc :
* Notes will be issued at an 8 pct original issue discount
* Aggregate proceeds of $32.2 million will be used to fund
Co's ongoing operations, commercial activities & clinical
development programs
* Proceeds expected to fund operations through year-end 2017
* Delcath issues $35 million in senior convertible notes to
support Melphalan/HDS clinical development and Chemosat European
commercialization
