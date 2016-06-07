BRIEF-InspireMD Names Dr. James Barry as President and CEO

June 7 Inspiremd Inc :

* James Barry replaces Alan Milinazzo, who previously announced decision to step down as director, president and CEO in January 2016

* Prior to appointment as ceo, james barry served as inspiremd's coo since july 2014

* Barry replaces alan milinazzo

* Milinazzo will continue to serve as an advisor to company.

* Prior to appointment, barry served as inspiremd's chief operating officer since july 2014

* Inspiremd names dr. James barry as president and ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)