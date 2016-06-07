版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Alliant Insurance acquires Western Carwash Insurance Program

June 7 Alliant Insurance Services

* Terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* Alliant acquires western Carwash insurance program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] )

