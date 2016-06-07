BRIEF-Alliant Insurance acquires Western Carwash Insurance Program

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Alliant Insurance Services
* Terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Alliant acquires western Carwash insurance program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] )
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: