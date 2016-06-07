BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy files for court approval of reorganization plan

June 7 Seventy Seven Energy Inc :
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. files for court approval of
prepackaged reorganization plan
* Says $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into
new common equity
* Chapter 11 reorganization is expected to conclude within
60 days
* Key component of plan is that all trade creditors,
suppliers and contractors will be paid in ordinary course of
business
* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in
full in ordinary course
* All commercial and operational contracts will remain in
effect in accordance with their terms preserving rights of all
parties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: