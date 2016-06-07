版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 01:15 BJT

BRIEF-Air Transat reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants

June 7 Transat AT Inc:

* Air Transat and its flight attendants reach a tentative agreement

* Air Transat and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on renewal of collective agreement that expired last October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

