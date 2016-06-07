版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines reaches tentative agreement with International Association of Machinists

June 7 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Ratification Vote Will Take Place During Week Of June 20, 2016

* Spirit Airlines And IAM Reach Tentative Agreement Covering Ramp Service Team Members At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

