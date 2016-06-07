版本:
BRIEF-Panhandle Oil and Gas inc. Announces borrowing base update

June 7 Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc

* Bank Group, Per Normal Mid-Year Cycle Timing, Has Set Borrowing Base Under Its Credit Agreement At $80 Million

* Current Outstanding Balance Under Facility Is $50 Million , Facility Matures On Nov. 30 , 2018.

* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc. Announces Borrowing Base Update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

