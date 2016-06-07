版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 03:48 BJT

BRIEF-Stephen Leeret joins Markel Specialty as head of its programs business

June 7 Markel Corp

* Stephen Leeret joins Markel Specialty as head of its programs business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐