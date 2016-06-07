版本:
2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-TMX Group provides May 2016 equity financing statistics

June 7 TMX Group Ltd

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - May 2016

* Total financings raised in May 2016 decreased 67 pct from previous month

* Total financings for TSX venture exchange raised in May 2016 increased 103 pct from previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

