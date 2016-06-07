版本:
BRIEF-Allegiant reports May 2016 traffic

June 7 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant reports May 2016 traffic

* May system wide load factor 83.4 pct versus 85.0 pct

* May system wide available seat miles 982.5 million versus 828.6 million

* Sees 3rd quarter 2016 system ASMS up 15-19 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co says May system wide revenue passenger miles of 819.5 million versus 704.4 million

* Sees 2nd quarter 2016 system ASMS up 15-17 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

