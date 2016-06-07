BRIEF-Allegiant reports May 2016 traffic

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant reports May 2016 traffic
* May system wide load factor 83.4 pct versus 85.0 pct
* May system wide available seat miles 982.5 million versus 828.6 million
* Sees 3rd quarter 2016 system ASMS up 15-19 percent
* Allegiant Travel Co says May system wide revenue passenger miles of 819.5 million versus 704.4 million
* Sees 2nd quarter 2016 system ASMS up 15-17 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.