BRIEF-Premier Inc says to buy specialty pharmacy business from Lincare Holdings

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Premier Inc
* $75 million acquisition includes Acro Pharmaceutical Services LLC and Community Pharmacy Services, LLC
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017
* Premier expects to fund transaction with available cash or borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Premier Inc. to acquire specialty pharmacy business from Lincare Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: