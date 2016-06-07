版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-UQM Technologies reports Q4 loss per share of $0.01

June 7 UQM Technologies Inc

* UQM Technologies reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 operating results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $1.5 million versus $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

