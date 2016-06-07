BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Entertainment reports better-than-expected Q1 revenue

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
* Authorized a $100 million share repurchase program
* Raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2016
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $983 million to $995 million
* Sees 2016 net income of $80 million to $85 million
* Dave & buster's entertainment inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable store sales increase of 3.25% to 4.25%
* Dave & buster's entertainment, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $262 million versus I/B/E/S view $251.4 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 3.6 percent
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: