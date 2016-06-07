BRIEF-Verint systems q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 Verint Systems Inc
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* For year ending January 31, 2017, expect total revenue to be similar to year ended January 31, 2016, up or down 2.0%
* Verint systems inc qtrly total revenue $245.4 million versus $ 269.5 million
* For year ending January 31, 2017, expect diluted earnings per share to be similar to year ended January 31, 2016
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $250.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.