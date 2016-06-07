BRIEF-Oxford Industries reports Q1 EPS from cont ops of $1.21

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 Oxford Industries Inc :
* Oxford announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.27 to $1.37
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $256.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.55
* Expects FY 2016 net sales in $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion range
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $976.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects Q2 net sales in a range from $275 million to $285 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $277.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.