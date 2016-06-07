版本:
BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of stock

June 7 Flexion Therapeutics Inc:

* Flexion therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Commenced an underwritten public offering, to issue and sell approximately $60.0 million of shares Source text for Eikon:

