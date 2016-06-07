版本:
BRIEF-Capnia says distribution agreement for CoSense monitor in India

June 7 Capnia Inc :

* Capnia announces exclusive distribution agreement for CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide monitor in India

* Under terms, Healthware will be responsible for all sales and related activities supporting distribution of CoSense in India

* Sales of CoSense to Healthware will commence immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

