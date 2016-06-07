版本:
BRIEF-Hanmi financial Corp appoints Thomas Williams to its board of directors

June 7 Hanmi Financial Corp

* Hanmi financial corp. Announces appointment of thomas williams to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

