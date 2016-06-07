BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping to buy six eco-design MR product/chemical tankers

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 Ardmore Shipping Corp:
* Ardmore Shipping announces agreement to acquire six eco- design MR product/chemical tankers
* Deal for $172.5 million
* Deal expected to be accretive to earnings and to net asset value
* Intends to fund acquisition with net proceeds from a public offering of common shares and new credit facility with an existing lender
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings and to net asset value
* Vessels, which have average age of 2.4 years, scheduled to be delivered to Ardmore on charter-free basis between September-Oct 2016
* Acquisition will expand Ardmore's fleet to 28 vessels
* Intends to fund acquisition with net proceeds from a public offering of common shares and a new credit facility with existing lender
* Ardmore Shipping announces agreement to acquire six eco- design MR product/chemical tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.