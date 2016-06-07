版本:
BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners announces public offering of common units

June 7 (Reuters) -

* Rice midstream partners LP says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 8 million common units representing limited partner interests

* Rice midstream partners announces public offering of common units Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

