公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Dermira announces proposed public offering of common stock

June 7 Dermira:

* Dermira announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Also expects to grant to underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock in an amount up to 15% of shares sold in offering Source text for Eikon:

