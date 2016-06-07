版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T Mobility, CWA reach tentative agreement on benefits

June 7 AT&T Inc:

* AT&T Mobility, CWA reach tentative agreement on benefits

* Wages, pension and work rules for union-represented mobility employees are negotiated under separate contracts

* Agreement focuses on benefits, including health care, and will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days Source text for Eikon:

