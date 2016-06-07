版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings says U.S. Army awards Leidos prime contract

June 7 Leidos Holdings Inc -

* U.S. Army awards Leidos prime contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐