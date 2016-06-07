版本:
BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management says AUM at May end of $26.3 bln

June 7 Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Total assets under management as of May 31, 2016 was $26.3 billion

* Pzena investment management, Inc. announces May 31, 2016 assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

