BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

June 7 Healthequity Inc

* Total assets under management as of April 30, 2016 was $4.1 billion, an increase of 61% year over year

* Increasing non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the year ended January 31, 2017 to a range of $0.47 and $0.49 per share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $173.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HealthEquity reports first quarter ended April 30, 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $44 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $173 million to $177 million