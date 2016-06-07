BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Healthequity Inc
* Total assets under management as of April 30, 2016 was $4.1 billion, an increase of 61% year over year
* Increasing non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the year ended January 31, 2017 to a range of $0.47 and $0.49 per share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $173.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HealthEquity reports first quarter ended April 30, 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $44 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $173 million to $177 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: