BRIEF-Gear Energy says strategic combination With Striker Exploration Corp

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Gear Energy Ltd
* Board of Gear has approved an increase in capital budget to $12.5 million for 2016 conditional upon completion of arrangement
* Striker shareholders will receive, for each striker share held, 2.325 gear common shares
* Gear's management team, led by Ingram Gillmore, president and chief executive officer, will manage combined company
* Aggregate transaction value is approximately $63.7 million based on bought deal financing price for gear shares
* Gear received term sheet for pro forma $50 million senior secured revolving credit facilities to be provided on closing
* Aggregate transaction value includes assumption of net debt of Striker of $10 million
* Sees 2016 production at 5,250 boe/d
* Combination of gear and striker provides combined company with an additional 2,000 boe/d of 60% light and medium oil production
* Gear Energy Ltd. announces strategic combination with Striker Exploration Corp., a $15 million bought deal financing, and pro forma $50 million senior secured revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: