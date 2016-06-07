版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific drilling regains compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements

June 7 Pacific Drilling Sa

* Pacific drilling regains compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

