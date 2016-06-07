版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Resource Capital Fund announces acquisition of common shares in Canadian Zinc Corp

June 7 (Reuters) -

* Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. announces acquisition of common shares in Canadian Zinc corporation Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

